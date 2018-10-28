Mark Lilly’s Family Releases Statement Following His Passing

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Mark Lilly, Oak Hill Teacher, was found today, one week after he was reported missing. The family wants to thank all of those that helped in the search for Mark.

Mark Lilly’s family released the following statement:

“It is with the heaviest hearts that we received the bittersweet news that our uncle/brother Mark Lilly’s remains have been found. Tests are being run to confirm even now, what we already know. We are comforted to know that he passed doing what he loved, not everyone gets that opportunity.

This is not the news we wanted to hear, but our hearts can rest easy knowing that he is not missing, or hurt somewhere. Having a missing family member has been one of the most challenging ordeals, but we have clung to our faith in God to carry us through.