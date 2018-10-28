Mark Lilly’s Family Releases Statement Following His Passing

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Mark Lilly, Oak Hill Teacher, was found today, one week after he was reported missing. The family wants to thank all of those that helped in the search for Mark.
Mark Lilly’s family released the following statement:
“It is with the heaviest hearts that we received the bittersweet news that our uncle/brother Mark Lilly’s remains have been found. Tests are being run to confirm even now, what we already know. We are comforted to know that he passed doing what he loved, not everyone gets that opportunity.
This is not the news we wanted to hear, but our hearts can rest easy knowing that he is not missing, or hurt somewhere. Having a missing family member has been one of the most challenging ordeals, but we have clung to our faith in God to carry us through.
To the Fayette County police force, thank you so much for being so responsive, and so thorough, and taking our midnight and early morning calls; particularly Officer Jesse who handled the case so effectively.
We want to thank every single person who searched, made calls, shared posts, ran down leads, walked and rode trails, and made guesses and suggestions. Every single piece of the puzzle was instrumental, and brought Mark home. We want to specifically thank the Oak Hill High School Administration and Staff, for being Mark’s family before we could get there. Our thanks also extend to his bike club and New River Bikes for running trails, and tracking down GPS, and being the best representation of the biking community.
We are in the early stages of arrangements, but we will try to update with services and memorials.
Psalm 61:2 “From the ends of the earth I call to you, I call as my heart grows faint; lead me to the rock that is higher than I.””