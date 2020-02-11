Marion Lawson Signs With Marietta College

FAIRLEA, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier East senior Marion Lawson will continue his football career at the college level, signing a letter of intent Monday to play at Marietta College.

Lawson was one of the key contributors for the Spartans as they made back-to-back Class AAA playoff appearances in 2018 & 2019. He was named an All-State Second Team running back in December.

Lawson gives credit to his family and friends for their guidance throughout his playing career, noting he has been following the advice of older brother Zayvion, who currently plays at Concord.

He says he plans to play primarily offense for the Pioneers.