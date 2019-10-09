Marine Corp Memorial

Fayetteville,WV (WOAY)-Locals,family and colleagues gathered to honor and memorialize Terrance Gober who tragically died earlier this year in a car crash in Beckley. Family and friends gathered to honor and pay their respects one more time on the engraved stone and tree that was planted in his honor. They knelt on the stone and brushed their hands over his name while the Marine Corp song played in the distance.

His Friend and Colleague Robert Fears says he was a phenomenal man and husband. When asked if he could say one last thing to his friend he responded saying he would simply say thank you. The tree that was planted will continue to grow in his honor reminding everyone of the man that made an impact in so many lives.