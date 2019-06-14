Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Marijuana testing required for free community college

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 14, 2019, 09:51 am

ROANOKE, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia students participating in a new program for free tuition at public community colleges will have to pass a drug test that includes marijuana.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the board of the West Virginia Community and Technical College System listened to a presentation on Thursday from a consultant helping launch the program.

Kathy Butler said the testing will include the marijuana component THC as well as opiates, cocaine, amphetamines and other drugs.

Butler said the testing is modeled after that used by WorkForce West Virginia, a state job placement and training organization.

Students will be required to pass the drug test within 60 days of the start of a semester to receive free tuition for that semester. The policy does allow exemptions for legally prescribed medicines.

