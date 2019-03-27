NewsWatch
March Madness Takes Over Top Sports Bars
By Kassie SimmonsMar 27, 2019, 19:11 pm
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – March Madness is in full swing and the pressure is on at your favorite sports bars.
Buffalo Wild Wings in Beckley said their bar fills up for every game. Some nights, it’s difficult for guests to find a table.
Fans of all ages gather at the sports bar and restaurant to watch the games on one of their many TVs. The popular restaurant has both drink and food specials for the fans to take advantage of as well.
“We have all the games on all the TVs, so you won’t miss any of the games,” said bartender Ariauna Martin. “Everybody’s cheering and having a really good time. With the cheering and everything, people get into it and get competitive and cheer for their teams. It’s just a really good time.”
This year, sports fans have even more to look forward to as Buffalo Wild Wing launches their own bracket on their app.
