Manchin voted against EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler

WASHINGTON, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) voted against confirming Andrew Wheeler to be the next Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“When I voted to confirm Mr. Wheeler to be Deputy Administrator of the EPA, I did so because I thought the President deserved to have his team in place. I also believed that I could work with Mr. Wheeler. Today, I voted against him to be the permanent Administrator of the EPA because as Acting Administrator, he hasn’t demonstrated a desire or a will to make any meaningful progress on clean drinking water standards and has rolled back clean air standards that are directly impacting West Virginians, both concerns that I have raised with him.

“I continue to believe the proposed changes to the mercury rule, which the industry doesn’t even support, are inappropriate and will only serve to further undermine the status of our coal based utilities. Furthermore, while I am encouraged by the announcement that the EPA will establish a drinking water standard for PFAS, I believe immediate action must be taken and these efforts lack a sense of urgency. Although I voted against him, I will still try to work with him to make sure that West Virginians’ concerns are addressed and that we have the cleanest drinking water and air that we can possibly have.”