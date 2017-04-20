    •
    Manchin talks with miners about pension, health care funding
    Manchin talks with miners about pension, health care funding

    By Apr 20, 2017

    MT. GAY, WV (BY: ALEX THOMAS, WV METRONEWS) — Addressing an audience of more than 100 people, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., led a discussion Wednesday regarding federal funding for health care benefits and pensions for coal miners.

    Manchin’s office organized the roundtable at the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. Coal miners and family members packed the lecture room, resulting in many having to stand in the back of the room and some even in the hallway.

    Manchin and the audience talked about the Miners Protection Act, which is set to expire on April 28. Since 1946, coal miners with at least 20 years of experience have had a guarantee that their lifetime health care and retirement benefits would be covered by the federal government.

