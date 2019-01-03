Manchin Sworn Back Into Congress

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), who was sworn in today for his second full term in the U.S. Senate, issued the following statement outlining his priorities for the 116th Congress.

“Serving my fellow West Virginians in the Senate, as Governor Secretary of State and also a state legislator has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. Today I was honored to be sworn in to serve my home and my friends for another six years in the Senate. There is still work to do on behalf of my fellow Mountaineers and I am more motivated than ever before.

“As we begin the 116th Congress, I am reminded why I come to work every day. We must secure our retired coal miners hard earned pensions and health benefits once and for all. We must expand broadband access so every child in West Virginia is able to do homework at home. We must protect access to healthcare for every American and especially the 800,000 West Virginians with a pre-existing condition. We must make sure every Veteran receives the care they earned when defending our nation. We must make sure our military is properly funded and our soldiers have the resources they need to be successful.

“I’m especially excited for the opportunity to serve as the ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. West Virginia leads the nation in energy production and that is something we take great pride in. I have always been committed to an all-of-the-above energy policy and in my new role I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to update our energy infrastructure and protect the public lands we all cherish.

“As always, my door remains open to my fellow West Virginians. I encourage you to contact me to share your thoughts, ideas and concerns about the issues that are important to you. I vow to continue putting our great state first.”