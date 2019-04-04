Manchin Secures Commitment From Secretary Carson To Release $106 Million In Disaster Relief Funding For West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), today secured a commitment from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson to release $106 million in FEMA disaster relief funding for West Virginia by May 1st, 2019. This funding, which Congress initially approved in February 2018, is critical to ensuring that the West Virginia communities that were devastated by the 2016 floods can make commonsense investments during the rebuilding process that will limit the potential for more catastrophic flooding in the future.

“I appreciate Secretary Carson’s commitment to deliver this $106 million that West Virginia desperately needs by the end of the month. In June 2016, our state suffered terrible flooding that killed 23 people and has had a massive impact on our communities, infrastructure, and economy. Earlier this week I sponsored two amendments to the disaster relief package that would have required HUD to release this funding that has been tied up in bureaucratic red tape for over a year. I commend Secretary Carson for his help resolving this situation, and I remain committed to ensuring that this funding makes it to the West Virginia communities and families that need it most,” said Senator Manchin.