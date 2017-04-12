    •
    Manchin schedules Town Hall meetings in Parkersburg, Hinton

    Scott PickeyBy Apr 12, 2017, 10:01 am

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has scheduled a series of constituent visits around the state over the next two weeks to discuss current state and national issues.

    According to the senator’s office, they include a Town Hall meeting at West Virginia University in Parkersburg on Wednesday.

    He also has scheduled stops Thursday in Charleston, Peterstown and Lindside followed by a Town Hall meeting in Hinton.  The Hinton meeting will be at 4:00pm at The Freight Depot which is at 509 Commercial Street.

    Next week, Manchin plans to visit Charleston on Wednesday and Huntington on Friday.

    The only Democrat in the state’s congressional delegation, Manchin faces re-election next year.

    He attended a series of Town Hall meetings about health care in March when congressional Republicans were pushing for repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

