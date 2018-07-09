Manchin Mobile Monday will be stopping in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Representatives from Senator Joe Manchin’s office will be taking part in Manchin Mobile Monday today, July 9th at the McDowell County Library.

The representative will be on hand to help assist residents with any questions and concerns they may have, but remember Senator Manchin will not be present.

The event will take place today, July 9th from 1:30-3:00 p.m. at the McDowell County Library.