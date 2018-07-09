Local NewsNewsWatchPoliticsTop Stories
Manchin Mobile Monday will be stopping in McDowell County
By Daniella HankeyJul 09, 2018, 09:22 am
20
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Representatives from Senator Joe Manchin’s office will be taking part in Manchin Mobile Monday today, July 9th at the McDowell County Library.
The representative will be on hand to help assist residents with any questions and concerns they may have, but remember Senator Manchin will not be present.
The event will take place today, July 9th from 1:30-3:00 p.m. at the McDowell County Library.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-