Manchin Hosts 37th Job Fair, Headed to 38th

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WOAY) – Senator Joe Manchin hosted his 37th job fair at Bluefield State College Thursday afternoon.

The event was free to the public and lasted until approximately 3 p.m. Several local businesses set up booths to talk to attendees about internships and other job opportunities.

Senator Manchin said he was proud to host the event, as he believes building a strong workforce is one of West Virginia’s most pressing issues.

“Having a qualified workforce, clean workforce, working with the people–working with young children and young students, understanding that we can help them,” said Manchin,”[Will] be very rewarding…That’s what we really have to do.”

Manchin will host his 38th job fair on Friday in Charleston.