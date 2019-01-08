Manchin Donates Shutdown Salary To Food Banks Across West Virginia

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) today announced that he will donate the salary he receives during the government shutdown to food banks across West Virginia.

“If Congress cannot do our job, we should not get paid. As a result of this reckless shutdown, 340,000 West Virginians who depend on food stamps will go without that critical assistance. Children will go hungry, pregnant mothers will not get the nutrients they need and our elderly neighbors will not have dinner on the table. This is unacceptable. In West Virginia, we look out for one another and I know food banks across the state will be doing their best to fill this void. I applaud them for always stepping up to serve their communities,” Senator Manchin said.

During the 2013 government shutdown, Senator Manchin donated his salary to Save the Children.