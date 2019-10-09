Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Health Manchin, Captio announce $1.7 million for health centers in West Virginia
HealthNewsWatchState NewsTop Stories

Manchin, Captio announce $1.7 million for health centers in West Virginia

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 09, 2019, 10:24 am

1
0

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $1,737,000 from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for health centers across West Virginia. Funding will support the continued operations of health centers to provide primary and preventive care to West Virginians.

“This funding will provide essential support to help ensure that all West Virginians have access to the healthcare they deserve. By improving our health centers, patients will receive access to quality and affordable healthcare across our great state, no matter where they live. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight to support health centers so that West Virginians can live healthy, safe lives,” said Senator Manchin.

“Our community health centers play a vital role in rural states like West Virginia by providing access to high-quality primary care services close to home,” Senator Capito said. “This funding will help ensure West Virginians using these facilities will continue to receive the care they deserve.”

Individual awards are listed below:

  • $650,000 – Mountaineer Community Health Center, Inc.
  • $300,000 – Camden-On-Gauley Medical Center, Inc.
  • $300,000 – Valley Health Systems, Inc.
  • $300,000 – Bluestone Health Association, Inc.
  • $187,000 – Monroe County Health Center
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Closings and Delays

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X