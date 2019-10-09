Manchin, Captio announce $1.7 million for health centers in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $1,737,000 from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for health centers across West Virginia. Funding will support the continued operations of health centers to provide primary and preventive care to West Virginians.

“This funding will provide essential support to help ensure that all West Virginians have access to the healthcare they deserve. By improving our health centers, patients will receive access to quality and affordable healthcare across our great state, no matter where they live. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight to support health centers so that West Virginians can live healthy, safe lives,” said Senator Manchin.

“Our community health centers play a vital role in rural states like West Virginia by providing access to high-quality primary care services close to home,” Senator Capito said. “This funding will help ensure West Virginians using these facilities will continue to receive the care they deserve.”

Individual awards are listed below:

$650,000 – Mountaineer Community Health Center, Inc.

$300,000 – Camden-On-Gauley Medical Center, Inc.

$300,000 – Valley Health Systems, Inc.

$300,000 – Bluestone Health Association, Inc.

Bluestone Health Association, Inc. $187,000 – Monroe County Health Center