Manchin, Capito Responds To The Mueller Report

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) today released the following statement on the Mueller report.

“I have not had a chance to read and review the Mueller report yet. But one conclusion was made clear, Russia has and will continue to interfere in our elections and we must work immediately to safeguard our democratic institutions. I look forward to reading the Mueller report and coming to my own conclusion, just like every American should. The last two years has divided our country and I’m glad the Mueller report has been released to the public for the sake of transparency and for our national healing.”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) issued the following statement after the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report:

“I appreciate the attorney general’s efforts to be transparent by releasing the report to the public today—as well as the fact that he and his team made clear the reason for each and every redaction. While some critics will never be satisfied with any conclusion that does not implicate President Trump, Robert Mueller has done his job; and I believe it’s time to move on. Let’s get to work, focusing wholly on issues that matter to West Virginians and all Americans like jobs, the economy, infrastructure, and border security.”

Senator Capito’s statement on Attorney General Bill Barr’s initial letter to Congress on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report is available here.