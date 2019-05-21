Manchin, Capito Announce Nearly 140,000 Dollars Coming To WVU In McDowell County For Broadband Coverage

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced three grants totaling $485,435 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). The funding will be used to improve broadband coverage through technical assistance and engineering studies in three different counties across the state of West Virginia.

“Adequate access to broadband is crucial to the health of West Virginia businesses and communities. Without access to quality, dependable broadband coverage, West Virginia businesses simply cannot compete in the 21st century economy and our communities suffer because of it. This is why I have made improving broadband access across West Virginia one of my top priorities in Washington,” said Senator Manchin. “The ARC has always been a great partner for West Virginia and I applaud them on these investments in our wonderful state.”

“High-speed internet service is essential in the 21st century,” Senator Capito said. “West Virginia communities need access to this invaluable tool in order to provide opportunity and educate the next generation. We have made significant progress in expanding broadband infrastructure through my Capito Connect plan and local efforts, but a lot of work remains to be done. The Appalachian Regional Commission has been an integral partner in this endeavor, and I am proud to be able to work with Federal Co-Chair Tim Thomas to make sure broadband continues to be a priority. Thanks to this funding, local leaders in Mingo, McDowell, and Webster counties can take another step toward bringing increased connectivity to their communities.”

Individual awards listed below: