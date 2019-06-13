Manchin, Capito Announce More Than $2 Million For Prevention Programs Throughout West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA– U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $2,209,080 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services. This funding will improve diabetes, heart disease and stroke prevention programs throughout West Virginia.

“Healthcare access has always been a priority of mine because West Virginians and Americans deserve access to healthcare no matter where they live. Health programs such as these are very important for West Virginians, which is why as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for funding to improve West Virginia health programs across our state,” said Senator Manchin.

“So many families in West Virginia have experience with the unfortunate effects of heart disease and diabetes,” Senator Capito said. “The sad fact is that in many cases these diseases are preventable, and we must continue to give our health professionals and communities the resources they need to step up prevention efforts. This funding will contribute to those efforts, and I will continue to support programs that keep West Virginians healthy.”