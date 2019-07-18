Manchin, Capito Announce More Than $1.5 Million For Maternal and Child Health Services

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $1,530,232 from the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). This funding will benefit maternal and child health services throughout West Virginia.

“Proper healthcare is essential to all West Virginians and will ensure a brighter future for us and our future generations. This funding will help improve the health of mothers and children in rural areas by increasing access to services and care. I am proud to have secured this funding that supports West Virginia mothers and their children and will continue to fight for funding that supports our citizens,” said Senator Manchin.

“Sadly, the United States suffers from high maternal mortality rates, particularly in rural areas, and those numbers are rising. This is something I’m working to address through legislation solutions and other efforts, and these resources will help,” Senator Capito said. “This funding will support West Virginia mothers and their children, giving them a better chance at a healthy life. I’m glad HHS recognized the need for such aid in our state, and I’m optimistic this grant will help save and improve lives.”