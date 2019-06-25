Manchin, Capito Announce $70k For Economic Development In Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), today announced $70,000 through the Economic Development Administration (EDA) to diversify and strengthen the economy of Nicholas County. This investment will strengthen the regional economy by increasing the number of jobs and support of capital investments.

“Investing in West Virginia’s economy through regional councils increases opportunities for all West Virginians. West Virginia is home to some of the most dedicated and determined workers in America, and through investments like this that support economic development and create well-paying jobs, our residents will be able to prove it. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for more economic opportunities that benefit West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin.

“West Virginia’s regional councils are essential to economic development efforts across the state,” Senator Capito said. “Their expertise helps communities with projects ranging from water infrastructure repairs to broadband deployment. As a leader on the Appropriations Committee and chairman of the Subcommittee on Transportation and Infrastructure at the Environment and Public Works Committee, I have worked with the men and women at the regional councils to advance critical infrastructure projects for West Virginia. This funding helps continue these and other efforts, and I will continue to ensure the regional councils have the resources they need to assist the communities they serve.”