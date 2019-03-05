Manchin, Capito Announce $689k To Combat Water Pollution In West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $689,000 for the West Virginia Department of Environment Protection from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that will address issues related to water pollution around the state of West Virginia. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection will use the contribution to improve water pollution detection by water quality monitoring and assessment, Water Quality Standard (WQS) development, and Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) development, amongst other measures.

“As the Ranking member of Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I am committed to making sure that every West Virginian has access to clean water. West Virginia is an energy producing state but that does not mean we have to choose between our economy and clean water. I’m glad that the EPA has chosen to partner with West Virginia to take steps to improve our water quality both for drinking and recreation,” said Senator Joe Manchin.

“West Virginia has made significant progress toward a cleaner environment by working collaboratively with the federal government and local partners,” Senator Capito said. “This funding will support those efforts by helping to maintain water quality in our state. As a member of the Environment and Public Works Committee—which has oversight over the EPA—and a member of the Appropriations Committee, I will continue working to ensure West Virginia has the resources to maintain a safe environment and a strong economy.”