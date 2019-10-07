Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Manchin, Capito announce 3.4 million dollars for Fayette and Raleigh County Head Start programs

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 07, 2019, 16:57 pm

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $3,480,848 from the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support Head Start programs in West Virginia.

“Education is an essential part of our children’s lives and will ensure a brighter future for generations to come. Through programs like Head Start, children gain essential skills and knowledge that will help them be successful throughout their education. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I am proud to secure funding for Head Start programs in West Virginia that support our students and better our education system,” said Senator Manchin.

“Head Start gives young West Virginians the educational foundation they need to thrive,” Senator Capito said. “All children—regardless of economic background—deserve the chance to be their best and brightest, and Head Start supports those developmental skills early so students are better prepared in school.”

Individual awards listed below:

  • $2,378,080 – Fayette County Child Development Center
  • $1,102,768 – Raleigh County Community Action Association, Inc.
