Manchin, Capito Announce $250k For Bluefield Water And Waste Disposal

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) members of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $250,000 for the Bluewell Public Service District through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grant Program. This funding will provide and improve infrastructure used to store and transport water to West Virginians throughout the Bluefield area. There will be an increase in water storage, fire hydrants, waterlines and other projects that support local businesses and residents of the Bluefield area.

“Updating and increasing West Virginia’s technology and infrastructure is critical to maintaining a clean water supply for all of our residents, especially those who live in the rural areas of our state. These investments across the Bluefield community will help ensure our citizens and businesses have clean drinking water and can run their businesses with basic water resources. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for funding that supports water resources for communities across West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin.

“This funding is welcomed support for Bluefield’s water systems. Updating this water infrastructure means a safer and stronger future for southern West Virginia businesses and residences. I’m proud to see this investment come to rural West Virginia and will continue working to ensure other areas have the basic water services they need,” said Senator Capito.