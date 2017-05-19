WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Health Manchin and Capito announce more than $2.3 million in funding for Princeton Health Services
HealthLocal NewsTop Stories

Manchin and Capito announce more than $2.3 million in funding for Princeton Health Services

Scott PickeyBy May 19, 2017, 11:40 am

184
0
Advertisement

WASHINGTON (NEWS RELEASE)  – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced that the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will award $2,319,878 to the Bluestone Health Association in Princeton. This funding will support the organization and its efforts to expand health services in Southern West Virginia.

“This is great news for Princeton and the surrounding communities,” Senator Manchin said. “Every West Virginian deserves access to quality health services. As I have said time and time again, I will continue to fight to ensure that every community has well equipped healthcare providers and quality healthcare services, especially within our state’s most rural communities.”

“West Virginia’s community health centers provide critical services to benefit the health and well-being of people across our state, especially those in rural communities. I’m pleased that the Princeton community will receive new funding and continue to deliver care that so many rely on,” Senator Capito said.

Comments

comments

Previous PostEx-US Rep. Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in sexting case: Must register as sex offender
Scott Pickey

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives