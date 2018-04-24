Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Manchin builds fundraising lead in West Virginia Senate race

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 24, 2018, 15:38 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has built a significant fundraising chest in his bid for a second full six-year term, far outpacing West Virginia Republicans hoping to defeat him this fall.

Filings with the Federal Election Commission show Manchin’s campaign has raised $4.5 million since the start of 2017 and had $5.4 million cash on hand at the end of March.

Manchin faces Paula Jean Swearengin in the May 8 Democratic primary. Swearengin reports raising $179,000 and has $54,000 cash on hand.

Six candidates are running in the GOP primary. Former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship has self-funded his campaign with $2 million in loans. U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins and state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey each has raised more than $1.4 million and has about $1.3 million cash on hand.

