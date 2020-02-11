Manchin announces webpage to submit Internet speed test results

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) today announced a new webpage where constituents can complete and submit an internet speed test to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and learn more about the fight to bring reliable broadband to rural communities across West Virginia.

The webpage can be accessed from a computer or mobile device at manchin.senate.gov/speedtest. If you are experiencing internet speeds below the FCC’s definition of broadband, which is 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload, Senator Manchin wants to hear from you.

Speed test results submitted on the new webpage will be sent to Ajit Pai, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), to highlight incorrect broadband coverage maps of West Virginia and support the need for the formation of a public feedback system to better assess broadband coverage across rural states like West Virginia.

“Without access to the internet, citizens can’t learn, apply for jobs, launch new businesses, or become members of society who can give back to their communities,” Senator Manchin said. “That’s why I’m asking all West Virginians to submit your internet speed tests, so we can prove to the Federal Communications Commission that our broadband coverage is well below the stated coverage. So far, West Virginians’ efforts have helped the FCC acknowledge that our providers are overstating their coverage, but we must continue to show where and how widespread the lack of broadband coverage is in West Virginia.”

In 2019, Senator Manchin began sending letters to Ajit Pai, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), with results from speed tests submitted by West Virginians submitted via email and U.S. Mail. The new webpage will make it easier for West Virginians to submit their information. So far, Senator Manchin has submitted 147 speed tests to Chairman Pai on West Virginians’ behalf.

If you are unable to access the webpage due to lack of service, please send following information to his Washington, D.C. office:

The name of the speed testing application used (i.e: Ookla, FCC speed test application, NACo’s TestIT application, WV Broadband Enhancement Council’s speed test etc.) The type of device used to take a speed test (i.e: Apple iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy, laptop etc.) Type of broadband service (fixed or mobile) Name of provider Address of area tested Latitude and Longitude (if available) A brief description of the challenges you have experienced due to your lack of broadband service

Senator Manchin’s Washington, D.C. mailing address is:

Senator Joe Manchin III

306 Hart Senate Office Building

Washington, DC 20510