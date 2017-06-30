Manchin announces nearly $8.5 million in funding for WV housing programs

Advertisement



WASHINGTON (NEWS RELEASE) – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $8,452,315 in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for housing programs across West Virginia.

“West Virginians understand the importance of helping our neighbors who fall into hard times,” Senator Manchin said. “This funding will ensure that communities across West Virginia have the resources needed to improve public housing, promote safe living environments, and help families, children, and Veterans keep a roof over their heads in times of need. Additionally, this funding will be used to provide counseling to tenants and homeowners to promote property maintenance and financial literacy.”

Individual awards are:

Housing Counseling Grant Program provides funds that shall be used for counseling and advice to tenants and homeowners, with respect to property maintenance and increasing financial literacy.

$14,655 – Housing Authority of Mingo County

$16,027 – Kanawha Institute for Social Research & Action, Inc.

$19,863 – Southern Appalachian Labor School Foundation, Inc.

Public Housing Capital Fund Program carries out capital and management activities for public housing agencies, as authorized under Section 9 of the United States Housing Act of 1937 (1937 Act).

$1,793,237 – Kanawha Housing Authority

$37,392 – Kanawha Housing Authority

$730,778 – Housing Authority of the City of Wheeling

$1,064,371 – Housing Authority of the City of Parkersburg

$192,676 – Housing Authority of the City of Parkersburg

$371,573 – Housing Authority of the City of Martinsburg

$187,846 – Housing Authority of the City of Williamson

$191,022 – Morgantown Housing Authority

$113,467 – Housing Authority of the City of Keyser

$270,438 – Housing Authority of the City of Moundsville

$246,324 – Housing Authority of the City of Grafton

$104,911 – Housing Authority of the City of Buckhannon

$206,955 – Housing Authority of Benwood and McMechen

$305,124 – Housing Authority of the City of Beckley

$123,683 – Housing Authority of the City of Weirton

$180,915 – Housing Authority of the City of Pt. Pleasant

$236,792 – Housing Authority of the City of Bluefield

$93,196 – Housing Authority of the City of Elkins

$113,706 – Housing Authority of the City of St. Albans

$140,957 – Housing Authority of the City of South Charleston

$130,935 – Housing Authority of the City of Dunbar

$144,960 – Housing Authority of the City of Spencer

$408,226 – Harrison Housing Authority

$59,946 – Housing Authority of the City of Weston

$112,575 – Housing Authority of the City of Piedmont

$208,836 – Housing Authority of Mingo County

$56,720 – Housing Authority of Raleigh County

$79,957 – Housing Authority of Boone County

$91,387 – Housing Authority of the City of Romney

Related

Comments

comments