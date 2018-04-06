Manchin announces more than $106 million for disaster recovery in West Virginia

Washington, D.C. – As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced that the Department of Housing and Urban Development has allocated an additional $106,500,000 to West Virginia to help rebuild communities that were impacted by the 2016 flooding. This funding is granted through the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program.

“Since the flooding that devastated our state in 2016, I have fought tirelessly to ensure we have the resources we need to rebuild our communities. I am proud to have worked hand in hand with the local officials and state leaders who are on the front lines. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to ensure that West Virginia gets our fair share of federal disaster recovery dollars,” Senator Manchin said. “This $106 million is a direct result of my efforts for nearly two years to make sure our state can rebuild from the 2016 floods and invest in mitigation and flood protection projects that can prevent another disaster like this from happening again.”

The $106.5 million grant award, combined with the $149.9 million made available through prior appropriations to address unmet housing, business, and infrastructure needs, makes a total CDBG-DR investment of $256.4 million to aid in West Virginia’s recovery from the 2016 floods.

Comments

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

