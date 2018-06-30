Manchin Among Other U.S. Senators Could Lose Support If Opposing Trump Supreme Court Nominee

WASHINGTON (AP) – The opening on the Supreme Court has created a dilemma for Democratic senators up for re-election in the states that President Donald Trump won in 2016.

The choice of whether to support the upcoming nominee could be particularly difficult for Sens. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Joe Donnelly of Indiana and Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

Opposing Trump’s Supreme Court nomination could dissolve some of the goodwill they’ve built up with Trump supporters.

But backing Trump’s pick would bring its own political peril. That move would risk alienating Democratic donors and the party’s base, potentially depressing voter turnout.

The three met with Trump on Thursday night to discuss the Supreme Court vacancy.

The president already has a list of potential court nominees and is expected to make a decision quickly.