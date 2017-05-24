2nd brother of alleged bomber detained in Libya; Libya force: Bomb suspect, brother had IS links

Advertisement



LONDON (AP) – A Libyan anti-terror force that arrested the brother of the alleged Manchester bomber says he had links to the Islamic State extremist group and was aware of his brother’s plans.

The Special Deterrent anti-terror force said in a statement on its Facebook page that the arrest took place in Tripoli as Hashim Abedi was receiving cash transferred from his brother, Salman.

British authorities have identified 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the suspected bomber in the attack at Manchester arena on Monday night.

The force’s statement says: “The brother was aware of all the details of the terrorist attack.”

The Libyan security force claimed that Hashim Abedi told authorities that both he and his brother belonged to IS.

The Facebook statement says Hashim left Britain for Libya in April.

LONDON (AP) – Manchester’s police chief has told reporters that it is clear “this is a network we are investigating” as he gave an update on the probe into the bomb attack at a pop concert in the city.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said Wednesday that police are carrying out extensive searches across Manchester as part of their probe.

Hopkins declined to comment on whether police have found the alleged maker of the explosive device used in Monday night’s attack.

His comments followed media reports that the alleged bomber, Salman Abedi, acted as a “mule” for others.

Hopkins says a serving police officer was among the 22 people confirmed killed in the attack.

He confirmed that a total of four suspects have been detained so far.

