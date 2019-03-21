Man Who Robbed A Credit Union At Gunpoint In Beckley Pleads Guilty

UPDATE (3/21/2019 @ 11:30 AM) – BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A man who robbed a credit union at gunpoint has pleaded guilty.

Christopher Parker pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree robbery in Judge Kirkpatrick’s courtroom. Each robbery count carries a ten-year conviction and will be served concurrently.

UPDATE (5/22/2018 @ 3:00 PM) – BEAVER – Beckley Police tell WOAY the man arrested today in connection to the credit union robbery last week is Christopher Ryan Parker.

Parker is facing one charge of first-degree robbery. Police say Parker also had other active warrants that were unrelated to the robbery case.

He was also charged with two unrelated outstanding warrants, domestic battery 2nd offense, and strangulation.

UPDATE (5/22/18 @ 12 pm) – BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – BREAKING: One person is in custody after an arrest was made at Patriot Motor Inn located in Beaver but no names have been released yet.

Officers told WOAY on the scene that the man they are looking for may be in connection with the robbery that occurred last week at Raleigh County Educators Federal Credit Union.

UPDATE (5/16/18 @ 5:30 pm) – The Beckley Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the board of Education Credit Union. The suspect was described as a black male, medium height, and weight. The attached pictures show the truck the suspect fled the area in.

If anyone can identify the suspect or the owner/ driver of the truck please contact Detective Pannell at the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or WV CrimeStoppers at 304-255-STOP.

As always in the case of criminal matters, all subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Police are searching for a suspect that robbed a bank in Beckley at gunpoint.

Officials tell WOAY that the robbery occurred shortly after 3 pm at Raleigh County Educators Federal Credit Union on Adair Street. This is located right beside of the Raleigh County Board Of Education building.

The suspect fled the scene in what is described as a silver and blue dodge ram.

