Man wanted out of Maryland for rape and other charges is arrested in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A man wanted for rape and other charges out of Baltimore, Maryland, has been arrested in Beckley.

On Thursday, February 13, 2020, the United States Marshals Service Task Force, made up of members of the USMS and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, located and arrested Fletcher Johnson III at Willbrian Apartments in Beckley.

Johnson is wanted in Baltimore, Maryland, for 1st and 2nd-degree rape, 1st, and 2nd-degree assault and 3rd and 4th-degree reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Johnson will be held in the Southern Regional Jail, awaiting an extradition hearing before a Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge.