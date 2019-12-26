Man wanted by State Police turns himself in

UPDATE: The man wanted by State Police turned himself in.

Police say he turned himself in, in Barbour County, WV.

—————

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – West Virginia State Police need your help locating a wanted man.

Name: Donald Ray Biller

DOB: 5/28/1960 and is 5’05”, 150 lbs, has Brown Eyes, Gray Hair, Balding



From: Belington, WV

Wanted For Distributing Obscene Material to Minor (Felony) on December 19th, 2019, in Barbour County, WV.

Has possibly traveled to the Beckley, WV area. If you have any information on the subject’s whereabouts, contact your local State Police Detachment or call 911.