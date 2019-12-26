Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Man wanted by State Police turns himself in
CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Man wanted by State Police turns himself in

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 26, 2019, 18:57 pm

326
0

UPDATE: The man wanted by State Police turned himself in.

Police say he turned himself in, in Barbour County, WV.

—————

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – West Virginia State Police need your help locating a wanted man.

Name: Donald Ray Biller

DOB: 5/28/1960 and is 5’05”, 150 lbs, has Brown Eyes, Gray Hair, Balding

From: Belington, WV

Wanted For Distributing Obscene Material to Minor (Felony) on December 19th, 2019, in Barbour County, WV.

Has possibly traveled to the Beckley, WV area. If you have any information on the subject’s whereabouts, contact your local State Police Detachment or call 911.

Previous PostGov. Justice pledges support for Ravencliff McGraws Saulsville PSD in Wyoming County
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Archives

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X