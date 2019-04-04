Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Man Wanted By Authorities After Assaulting Two Deputies
CrimeWatchFeaturedNewsWatch

Man Wanted By Authorities After Assaulting Two Deputies

Yazmin RodriguezBy Apr 04, 2019, 10:53 am

2
0

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Mercer County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a man who assaulted two deputies during a domestic violence escort.

On Wednesday morning around 2 a.m., deputies were sent to a home on Poetown Road in Bluewell due to a domestic violence incident. Dallas Conley was being taken into custody when he then began to assault the two deputies trying to escort him. Conley then escaped from custody and began to flee. It is unknown where Conley is, but it is believed he is in the Bluefield area. He is currently wanted for felony assault.

Stay with News Watch for developing details.

Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University. At Monmouth, she was actively involved in the student-run television studio, HawkTv. There she anchored, reported, produced and directed. After graduation, she headed to Sacred Heart University in Connecticut where she received her masters in broadcast journalism and digital media while interning at a radio station. Yazmin has always had an admiration for storytelling and idolized news anchors growing up especially WABC anchor Sade Baderinwa. She always had a love of public speaking and writing and knew journalism was the right career for her the moment she stepped into her college television station. She’s beyond thankful WOAY gave her this opportunity to live out her dream career. She loves working out, cooking, going on long drives and watching movies, especially A Star is Born.

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X