Man Wanted By Authorities After Assaulting Two Deputies

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Mercer County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a man who assaulted two deputies during a domestic violence escort.
On Wednesday morning around 2 a.m., deputies were sent to a home on Poetown Road in Bluewell due to a domestic violence incident. Dallas Conley was being taken into custody when he then began to assault the two deputies trying to escort him. Conley then escaped from custody and began to flee. It is unknown where Conley is, but it is believed he is in the Bluefield area. He is currently wanted for felony assault.
