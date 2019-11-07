Man Uses Social Media App To Communicate With A Minor For Sex

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after admitting to talking to a 15 year old male about about engaging in oral sex.

According to a criminal complaint, Hampton Bragg engaged in communication through the social media app, Grindr, with whom he believed to be a 15 year old male. During the communication, Bragg spoke about engaging in oral sex with the minor and asked to meet at the Relax Inn in Lewisburg. On November 2, 2019, officers went to Bragg’s place of work where he admitted to talking to the 15 year old about oral sex.

Bragg was sent to Southern Regional Jail where he was bailed out.