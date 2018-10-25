Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch National News Man uses blowtorch to kill black widow spiders, sets home on fire, firefighters say
National NewsNewsWatch

Man uses blowtorch to kill black widow spiders, sets home on fire, firefighters say

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 25, 2018, 16:04 pm

15
0

Before you even think it, no it wasn’t Florida. This time a man in California tried to scare black widow spiders in the only way he thought would work — with a blowtorch, according to firefighters.

KFSN reported that the man, who has not been identified, was house-sitting for his parents.

The man who was the novice spider killer made it out of the home and called the fire company.

Fire officials said no one was hurt in the two-alarm fire that burned the second story of the house and the attic, KFSN reported.

The cause hasn’t officially been released, but firefighters believe it was the blowtorch, KFSN reported.

Tyler Barker

Tyler is the Chief Meteorologist & Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. You can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

17oct(oct 17)1:00 AM27(oct 27)3:00 AMFall Festival Makes Call for Volunteers

18octAll Day28Spooktacular Festival

19oct(oct 19)6:00 PM27(oct 27)10:00 PMHaunted Coal Mine hosted by Theatre WV

24octAll Day25Autumn in Appalachia

november

03nov9:00 AM3:00 PMCountry Craft Guild's 38th Annual Show

03nov9:00 PMCOMMUNITY VETERAN’S BREAKFAST & STAND DOWN COMMITTEE

08nov7:30 PM9:00 PMVocal Trash to Bring Music and a Message to Blue Mountain Performing Arts Series

09nov7:00 PMOak Hill High School Theatre students are putting on a production of "Steel Magnolias"

X