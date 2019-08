MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- One person was airlifted to Charleston after their car rolled over 150FT.

Bluefield Rescue Squad officials tell Newswatch the accident happened just before 6:00, Friday evening. The car reportedly rolled over East River Mountain going down about 150 Ft.

It’s unclear how the car went rolled over but, an investigation is underway.

Bluefield Fire and Police also assisted on scene.

Once we learn more details we’ll be sure to update you