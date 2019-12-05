Man threatens to cut neighbor’s throat, arrested on multiple charges

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Greenbrier County man is facing several charges from four separate incidents over the past few months.

Daron Allen, 53, was arrested on Wednesday for several incidents that involve trespassing, burglary and domestic assault.

Allen is accused of assaulting a neighbor in August over a dispute about an extension cord running across the road. The neighbor told police that he had unplugged the cord and pulled it off the roadway when Allen allegedly yelled “I’ll cut your [expletive] throat and get rid of the problem.” Another neighbor said in the weeks prior, she had seen him firing a pistol in the air near her residence while her grandchildren were playing outside. Authorities say Allen could not be reached for a statement on the incident.

The most recent incident was Tuesday when Allen allegedly attempted to break into a home. One Ronceverte resident told authorities that Allen tried to force his way in to the home, violently beating on the door and jerking on the doorknob. Authorities say later the same night, an intoxicated person matching Allen’s description refused to leave the Little General in Fairlea before moving on to the business across the street. Witnesses say the person was trying to get into the business and seemed to be extremely intoxicated.

Another person filed a complaint against Allen in November when he allegedly fired a gun inside his home. The domestic violence victim involved told authorities that they had been arguing about messages exchanged with another woman when Allen shot the pistol into the kitchen where she had been standing.

In October, another complaint was filed when Allen allegedly trespassed onto someone else’s property in an attempt to track a deer that he had shot. The person who owns the property had recently filed a personal safety order against Allen, prohibiting him from going on to her property.

Allen is charged with domestic battery, assault, attempted burglary, violation of a personal safety order, destruction of property, shooting across a road and trespassing. He’s in Southern Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.