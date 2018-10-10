National NewsNewsWatch
Man sues Disney, says false arrest during marriage proposal
By Daniella HankeyOct 10, 2018, 05:04 am
0
ORLANDO, FL (AP)- A New York man who was arrested for getting into an altercation with a Walt Disney World worker just moments before he planned to propose to his fiance is suing the theme park resort, claiming he never touched the employee.
Marc Rubin filed the lawsuit last month in state court in Orlando, Florida, alleging false arrest.
The lawsuit says Rubin was scouting out a location in front of Cinderella’s Castle in the Magic Kingdom to propose to his future wife three years ago. A Disney employee asked him to move back from the parade route.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that the Disney worker told deputies that Rubin screamed and grabbed her, something he denies.
Rubin pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and was fined $100 plus court costs.
Good Morning West Virginia! Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor. Daniella joined Newswatch as a Multi-Media journalist and quickly moved her way up to an Anchor.
Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career.
During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members.
As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.
-