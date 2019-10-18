Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Man Struck by Vehicle Near Mercer Mall

Kassie SimmonsBy Oct 18, 2019, 07:26 am

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – A man walking along Rt. 460 was hit by a vehicle late last night.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 11:30 p.m. when a man walking westbound on the eastbound side of 460 was struck by a vehicle.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Princeton Rescue and Bluefield Rescue responded to the scene. It’s unclear if the man was taken to the hospital or what the extent of his injuries were.

This is a developing story. Stay with WOAY for more updates.

Kassie Simmons

