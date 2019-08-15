UPDATE: Man Dies After Being Hit By A Car

UPDATE: PRINCETON, WV (WOAY)- A man who was hit by a car late last night has died.

According to officers, a call came in regarding a man standing in the middle of the road. As officers were responding to the scene, they were advised that the man had been hit. The man was transported to Princeton Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man has been identified as James Housh from Kanawha County, WV.

——————————-

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been struck by a car late last night.

According to dispatch, the call of pedestrian struck near Oakvale Road in Princeton came in around 12:30 a.m. Princeton Rescue, Princeton Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Department all responded to the scene. Details on the condition on the man are still waiting to be confirmed.

