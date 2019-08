BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY)- A man has died after being struck by a train on Friday in Bluefield.

According to Detective Adams with the Princeton Police Department, a 4o year old Bluefield man was struck by a train and died. He attempted to climb in between the moving train cars. The accident happened Friday, just off Princeton Avenue near Bluefield Yard Headquarters.

The man’s name is not being released at this time.