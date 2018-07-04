Man Arrested After Striking Several Vehicles During Greenbrier County Parade

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – One man has been arrested after striking two parked vehicles along with two other vehicles that where in the annual Independence Day Parade.

According to the Alderson Police Dept., 55-year-old Paul Wayne Davis of Asbury was arrested for Aggravated DUI with bodily injury, failure to yield to emergency vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.

The vehicle Davis was driving ran into two parked vehicles and two vehicles in the parade. One of those vehicles was a fire engine owned by Talcott VFD.

One female was treated and has been released only sustaining minor injuries.

Davis has been transported to Southern Regional Jail where he know awaits his bond.