Man Steals Truck And iPad From Mountaineer Ford In Raleigh County

MACARTHUR, WV (WOAY) – One man is in jail after stealing a truck from Mountaineer Ford.

According to Deputies, On Sunday, July 8, 2018, John Ara, 29, of Sophia, was found sitting on a 2017 Ford Raptor with no legal registration plate. John had pumped 103 dollars worth of gas and was unable to pay for it or provide registration to the vehicle. During the investigation it was learned by video that John had entered the business through a side door that appeared to have been unlocked. John searched the business and took the keys to the truck, as well as an iPad. He took the truck and iPad and left.

The value of the truck was 59,000 dollars and iPad was valued at 500 dollars. Ara license was revoked indefinite for a DUI back in August of 2011.

Ara is facing charges of entering without breaking, grand larceny, petit larceny, and driving revoked for DUI. He is in the Southern Regional Jail under a 50,000 dollar bond.