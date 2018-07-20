Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch National News Man steals his date’s car and takes her friend to a drive-in movie
National NewsNewsWatch

Man steals his date’s car and takes her friend to a drive-in movie

Daniella HankeyBy Jul 20, 2018, 04:39 am

11
0

(ABC NEWS)- A Tennessee man looking for love has been arrested and charged with stealing his date’s car and taking her friend out instead.

Suspect Kelton Griffin arrived at Faith Pugh’s house in Memphis to pick her up for a Saturday afternoon date last week, according to a police report. But Pugh, not knowing where Griffin was going to take her, asked him to drive her in her car, a 2006 black Volvo, according to the report.

When the pair stopped at a local gas station, Griffin asked Pugh to go inside the station and buy him a cigar, the report said. While she was inside, Griffin allegedly drove off in her car, according to the report.

Griffin deleted her from all his social media accounts and would not pick up any of her calls, according to the report.

 

And in a can’t-make-this-stuff-up twist, Griffin allegedly used Pugh’s car to take her god sister, Kadara Jones, to a drive-in movie.

A godsister is the child of a person’s godparent – the individual or individuals that some new parents’ choose to look after their child should anything happen to them.

Pugh got word from Jones that Griffin was on his way to pick her up, and rushed to Jones’ house but missed the pair, police said.

Later that evening, Jones texted Pugh to say she and Griffin were at a drive-in movie theater — in the stolen car, according to the police report.

Police went to the drive-in, found Griffin in the Volvo, and arrested him. He was charged with auto theft, police said.

Previous Post22-year-old scout leader drowns after saving boy from pond
Daniella Hankey

Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives