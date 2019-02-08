Man Stabbed In Oak HIll

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY)- The Oak Hill Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place in a home.

According to a report, officers were dispatched to a home on Highland Avenue in Oak Hill a little after 12:30 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, officers found Tommy Dean, with apparent stab wounds to his chest area. During the investigation, officers learned that there was an active domestic violence petition against Dean, and he was court ordered not to be at the residence. Dean apparently showed up uninvited to the home and an argument ensued between him and another male living at the residence. While at the scene, officers discovered amounts of illegal drugs and those were confiscated to further prosecution.

Dean was transported to Raleigh County Hospital where he is in satisfactory condition.