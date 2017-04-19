Man shot by law enforcement in West Virginia identified

Advertisement



FRANKLIN, W.Va. (AP) – A Virginia sheriff has identified a man fatally shot by law enforcement after a chase that ended in West Virginia.

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson told news outlets that the man killed Tuesday afternoon was Casey Desper of McGaheysville, Virginia, who was wanted on a probation violation.

Hutcheson said deputies in Harrisonburg, Virginia, tried to stop Desper, who is white, but wound up chasing him at speeds of up to 100 mph.

West Virginia authorities picked up the pursuit at the state line, reporting at about 2 p.m. that the suspect had been shot. Hutcheson said he didn’t know the circumstances that led to the shooting.

The Pendleton County, West Virginia, sheriff’s department hasn’t returned a call seeking additional information. The officer involved in the shooting hasn’t been identified.

