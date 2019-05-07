Man Sentenced To Prison For Snatching An 86-Year-Old Woman’s Purse & Ripping Her Fingernails

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A purse snatcher will face 50 years in prison.

Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller, tells WOAY that Zachery Alexander Cernuto was sentenced by Jude Dimlich today. He will face a total of 50 years in prison. He was charged with grand larceny, 41 counts of felony fraud, three counts of first-degree robbery, malicious assault, and petit larceny.

_______________________

Original Story on May 15, 2017:

BECKLEY– Two men were in jail on Monday after stealing a purse from an elderly woman.

Monday afternoon two men were reported stealing an 86 year old woman’s purse, injuring her arm in the process. The incident occurred at Beckley Crossing Shopping Center. Later that afternoon, police spotted the suspects’ vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. After the car stopped the men fled the scene on foot, but officers were able to apprehend both suspects. James Gavin Lowe and Zachery Alexander Cernuto are each facing one charge of first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit a felony, and accessory before the fact. Police believe the men have committed other crimes as well and more charges are expected.