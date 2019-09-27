Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Carjacking

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia man convicted of threatening two county workers with a machine gun before stealing their truck and leading authorities on a chase has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
A news release from U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart says 20-year-old Justin Michael Wilson received his sentence Wednesday. Wilson was convicted in May of carjacking and brandishing a machine gun during a violent crime, among other gun charges.
Kanawha County deputies were chasing Wilson, who was behind the wheel of a stolen car, when he approached two Putnam County public works employees in their company truck, held them at gunpoint and stole the vehicle.
Wilson then led officers on another chase before crashing. Troopers had to pull him from the burning truck.
