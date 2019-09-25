Man Sentenced in Shooting for $2 Owed To Him

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – An 18-year-old man will spend 40 years in prison for fatally shooting a man he believed owed him $2.

Gregory White was sentenced Tuesday in the 2018 death of 27-year-old Michael Camacho. White plead guilty to second-degree murder, saying he shot Camacho because he was mad and thought he owed him $2.

White’s attorney asked for a 10 year sentence, calling Camacho’s slaying the “largest stupid decision” that White has made. Assistant Prosecutor Maryclaire Akers said that description was an unbelievable trivialization.

White will get credit for the 328 days already spent in custody.