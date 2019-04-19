Man Sentenced For Sex Crimes Against A Minor

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A 33 year old Beckley man was sentenced Thursday in Raleigh County Circuit Court for 2014 sex crimes against a 14 year old victim.

William Watson Pugh pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for sex by computer, distribution of obscene material to a minor and third degree sexual assault. Raleigh County Judge Robert A. Burnside Jr. sentenced Pugh to serve two to ten years for the first charge, five years for the second, and one to five years for the third, to be served consecutively for a total of eight to fifteen years.

Pugh was also ordered to register for life as a sex offender, and to serve ten years supervised release.