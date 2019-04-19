Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Man Sentenced For Sex Crimes Against A Minor

Yazmin Rodriguez Apr 19, 2019, 09:20 am

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A 33 year old Beckley man was sentenced Thursday in Raleigh County Circuit Court for 2014 sex crimes against a 14 year old victim.

William Watson Pugh pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for sex by computer, distribution of obscene material to a minor and third degree sexual assault. Raleigh County Judge Robert A. Burnside Jr. sentenced Pugh to serve two to ten years for the first charge, five years for the second, and one to five years for the third, to be served consecutively for a total of eight to fifteen years.

Pugh was also ordered to register for life as a sex offender, and to serve ten years supervised release.

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University. At Monmouth, she was actively involved in the student-run television studio, HawkTv. There she anchored, reported, produced and directed. After graduation, she headed to Sacred Heart University in Connecticut where she received her masters in broadcast journalism and digital media while interning at a radio station. Yazmin has always had an admiration for storytelling and idolized news anchors growing up especially WABC anchor Sade Baderinwa. She always had a love of public speaking and writing and knew journalism was the right career for her the moment she stepped into her college television station. She’s beyond thankful WOAY gave her this opportunity to live out her dream career. She loves working out, cooking, going on long drives and watching movies, especially A Star is Born.

